Olsen Named WCC Player of the Week

Senior made a career-high seven saves at UC Davis

SAN DIEGO – San Diego men’s soccer goalkeeper Thomas Olsen was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the conference Monday.

Olsen was instrumental in an undefeated weekend for the Toreros, which earned a pair of wins at Sacramento State and at UC Davis.

Olsen was particularly impressive against the Aggies, making a career-high seven saves to help USD earn a 2-1 victory.

He had his number called four times during Friday’s matchup against the Hornets and rose to the occasion each time to earn his second shutout of the season in a 2-0 win.

Olsen and the Toreros will look to extend their three-game winning streak this weekend when they play host to Lipscomb on Friday at 7 p.m. (PT) and travel to Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at 5 p.m.



