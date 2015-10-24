Home and Away Weekend

Toreros play host to Lipscomb, travel to Fullerton

SAN DIEGO – San Diego looks to extend its three-game winning-streak this weekend when it plays host to Lipscomb and travels to Fullerton.

The Last Meeting San Diego 3 Lipscomb 1 Toreros Deal Bison a 3-1 Loss

The University of San Diego men’s soccer team picked up a thrilling 3-1 win over Lipscomb University Saturday evening in a non-conference match.

The Last Meeting Cal State Fullerton 3 San Diego 1 Toreros Dropped by Fullerton 3-1

The USD men’s soccer team (5-8-3, 2-3-0) fell to Cal State Fullerton 3-1 Wednesday evening in a non-conference match at Torero Stadium. The Toreros totaled 14 shots to Fullerton’s seven, but couldn’t overcome an early deficit after the Titans scored in the ninth minute.



The Toreros have a scheduled kickoff time with the Bisons at 7 p.m. (PT). The game will start 30 minutes after the San Diego women’s soccer game against UC Irvine match at 5 p.m. One ticket is good for both matches.

USD concludes the weekend with a Sunday evening game at Fullerton at 5 p.m.

Friday’s game will be streamed via theW.tv, while Sunday’s match will be streamed via BigWest.tv. Live statistics will be available for both matches.

LAST TIME OUT

• USD went 2-0 last weekend, defeating Sacramento State, 2-0, and UC Davis, 2-1, to win the Copa de Causeway.

• The Toreros struck early with two first-half goals against the Hornets. Miguel Berry netted his second consecutive game-winning goal in the 33rd minute. Freddy Polzer extended the lead with his first collegiate goal just before halftime.

• USD faced a 1-0 second-half deficit but scored twice in the final 18 minutes to earn a 2-1 victory. Reuben Dass created the equalizer in the 73rd minute weaving through the defense before sending a dangerous cross into the box that an Aggies defender kicked into his own net. Allen Luhrs provided the winner in the 82nd minute with a blistering shot to the top netting of the goal.

COPA DE CAUSEWAY ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

• Goalkeeper Thomas Olsen, striker Miguell Berry, and defenders Henry Lander and Josiah Benjamin were named to the Copa de Causeway All-Tournament Team for their standout play during the games at Sacramento State and UC Davis.

OLSEN NAMED WCC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

• Thomas Olsen was named the WCC Player of the Week, helping lead the Toreros to a 2-0 record this past weekend. He earned his second shutout of the season at Sacramento State and registered a career-high seven saves at UC Davis to preserve a 2-1 victory.

LIPSCOMB SERIES HISTORY

• USD is 1-0 all-time against Lipscomb, earning a 3-1 result on Oct. 24, 2015, in Nashville, Tennessee. Tied 1-1 at halftime, Parker Price and Keegan Smith scored second-half goals to propel the Toreros to victory.

FULLERTON SERIES HISTORY

• USD is 14-11-4 all-time against Fullerton, and is 3-1-1 against the Titans in the past five meetings. Fullerton won the most recent meeting, 3-1, last season in San Diego.

COACH MCFADDEN’S FINAL SEASON

• Head coach Seamus McFadden returns for his 39th and final season at the helm. McFadden will continue to help with the team in future seasons but associate head coach, Brian Quinn, will take the lead at the end of the year.

• McFadden holds a career record of 380-282-68. Entering the 2017 season, McFadden had 377 career wins, which ranked eighth among active NCAA D-I coaches and 22nd overall for career wins all-time.

BALANCE IN THE LINEUP

• USD boasts a quality mix of experienced returners and a talented freshman class. The Toreros return 14 letterwinners, eight starters and nine freshmen.

LEADING THE ATTACK

• Miguel Berry leads the team with four points on a team-high two goals. He returns for his sophomore season after leading the team with eight goals as a freshman last year.

• Djordje Babic was third on the team with 12 points (four goals, four assists) during the 2016 season and returns for his senior campaign.

IN THE BOX

• Thomas Olsen is off to a strong start in 2017. He made a career-high seven saves at UC Davis (Sept. 10) to help San Diego preserve a 2-1 victory. He holds a 0.78 goals-against average and .840 save percentage.

• Olsen started 16-of-18 games in goal in 2016 and held a 1.87 goals-against average and .589 save percentage.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

• USD has won three of the past five WCC Championships and nine all-time in program history.



